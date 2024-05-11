Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $197.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.57. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $122.24 and a one year high of $201.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

