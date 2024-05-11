Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.12. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.19 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. Applied Optoelectronics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,905.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 31,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $398,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at $15,421,905.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

