Argus Cuts CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $80.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Argus from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.75.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.84. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

