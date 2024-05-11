Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading 4.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.2% on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $311.00 to $320.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $311.43 and last traded at $308.65. Approximately 1,639,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,516,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.07.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANET. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $3,335,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 337,410 shares of company stock valued at $96,626,954 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $98.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.85.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.