Ark Restaurants (ARKR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is -42.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

