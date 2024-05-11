Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
Ark Restaurants Stock Performance
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
