Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Price Down 6.5% After Earnings Miss

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.11. 190,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,373,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARWR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

In related news, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,883.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,883.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,407,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,600 shares in the company, valued at $14,097,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,780,000 after buying an additional 1,584,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after buying an additional 38,632 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 161,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 59,279 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,443,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,644,000 after purchasing an additional 214,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 160,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

