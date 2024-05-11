Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Down 98.4% in April

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the April 15th total of 1,269,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,011,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AITX opened at $0.01 on Friday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions
