Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Down 98.4% in April

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the April 15th total of 1,269,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,011,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Get Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions alerts:

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AITX opened at $0.01 on Friday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.

Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.