Ashburton Jersey Ltd Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,316,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,043 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 133,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,718,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP raised its stake in Alphabet by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 15,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $168.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.69 and its 200-day moving average is $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.41 and a 52 week high of $174.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,629 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,240 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

