Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $16.66. 1,077,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,227,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2617.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.
