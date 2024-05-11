Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Avanos Medical Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $898.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $26.56.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Avanos Medical

In related news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $152,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 52.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

