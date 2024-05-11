Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Price Target Cut to $1.50

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $1.60 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 86.80% from the stock’s current price.

ASM has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.10 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:ASM opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Research analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

