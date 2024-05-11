AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.61 and last traded at $15.62. 27,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 15,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $30.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter.

About AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

