Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF) Short Interest Up 54.3% in April

Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 780,300 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the April 15th total of 505,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,560.6 days.

Azbil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS YMATF opened at $53.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.50. Azbil has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

About Azbil

Azbil Corporation provides automation products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Building Automation Business, Advanced Automation Business, and Life Automation Business. The Building Automation Business segment supplies commercial buildings and production facilities with automatic heating ventilation; and air conditioning control and security systems, including products, engineering, and related services.

