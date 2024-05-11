B. Riley Lowers Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. B. Riley currently has $36.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $37.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $427.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.25. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $89.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 35.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 447,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 32,484 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 125,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 94,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

