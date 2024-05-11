Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.80.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMI. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Our Latest Report on BMI

Badger Meter Stock Performance

BMI opened at $196.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.82. Badger Meter has a one year low of $134.06 and a one year high of $199.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.25 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,328.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total value of $221,221.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,919.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $195,992.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,328.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,813 shares of company stock valued at $448,167. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.8% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.5% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.