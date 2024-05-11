BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
BAIC Motor Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84.
BAIC Motor Company Profile
BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, sells, and after-sale services passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars.
