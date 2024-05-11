Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Lowered to $3.50 at CIBC

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its target price reduced by CIBC from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.74.

Read Our Latest Report on BLDP

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 177.82%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.