Bango (LON:BGO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $112.28

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.28 ($1.41) and traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.57). Bango shares last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.55), with a volume of 147,588 shares traded.

Get Bango alerts:

Bango Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 140.44. The company has a market capitalization of £94.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,372.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frank Bury purchased 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £51,660 ($64,899.50). In related news, insider Paul Larbey bought 16,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £19,931.12 ($25,039.10). Also, insider Frank Bury bought 42,000 shares of Bango stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £51,660 ($64,899.50). 37.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bango

Bango PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants. It also offers digital vending machine services for resellers and subscriptions providers to enable bundling of subscription services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.