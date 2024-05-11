Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

BAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

BAC stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.38. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $300.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 402.2% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

