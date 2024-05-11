Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Down 7.4 %

NYSE BNED opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.01. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $456.67 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 51.52%.

Institutional Trading of Barnes & Noble Education

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) by 258.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Featured Stories

