Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Barrett Business Services worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 28,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $125.98 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.79 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $823.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.37.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $265.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 26.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Barrett Business Services

About Barrett Business Services

(Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.