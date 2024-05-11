Barrington Research Comments on Gray Television, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GTN)

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Gray Television in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gray Television’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

GTN opened at $6.86 on Friday. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $666.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. Gray Television had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.02%.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $80,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,127,502.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

