Barrington Research Raises Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target to $165.00

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 0.3 %

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $148.79 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $156.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.73.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

