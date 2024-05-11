Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 120.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WBD. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.32.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBD. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

