Barrington Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Grand Canyon Education in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grand Canyon Education’s current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LOPE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.3 %

LOPE opened at $148.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.85 and a 200-day moving average of $132.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $156.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.