Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.18). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.53) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.71) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.75) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BEAM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was down 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $363,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 11.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 15.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 325,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 30,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amy Simon sold 7,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $229,954.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Amy Simon sold 7,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $229,954.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $48,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,771,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,264,043.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,804 shares of company stock worth $3,211,869 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

