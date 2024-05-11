Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $896.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.88 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Beazer Homes USA

In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $424,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,635.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

