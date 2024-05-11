Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 2,235 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $2,583,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,473,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,215,000 after purchasing an additional 169,004 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 999.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 129,539 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 54,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,180,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,900,000 after buying an additional 349,788 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $50.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.88.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

