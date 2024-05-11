Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 122.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23,405 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 105,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 75.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 54,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group
In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE CFG opened at $36.06 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.
Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.
Citizens Financial Group Company Profile
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
