Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 122.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23,405 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 105,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 75.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 54,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CFG opened at $36.06 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

