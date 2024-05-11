Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.72% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSPA. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the third quarter valued at $902,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA TSPA opened at $32.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $33.28.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.