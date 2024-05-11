Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FND opened at $121.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.31. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FND. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.76.

Get Our Latest Report on Floor & Decor

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,067.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,233.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,867 shares of company stock worth $11,607,289. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.