BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Trading 15.7% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) traded up 15.7% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.83. 300,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 409,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 7,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $120,333.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,666,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $156,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,521.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 7,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $120,333.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,666,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,996 shares of company stock worth $562,145. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,208,000 after buying an additional 296,727 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,038.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,401,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,002 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,292,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 240,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,052,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 64,475 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 8.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $885.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.69.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

