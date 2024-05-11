Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.21.

Several research analysts have commented on BDT shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$16.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

BDT opened at C$20.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.57. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$8.01 and a 52-week high of C$20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$792.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.63 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.7862191 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

