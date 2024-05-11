BlackLine, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BL)

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BlackLine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst J. Roberge expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BlackLine’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BlackLine’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.10.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66. BlackLine has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. BlackLine had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $155.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.24 million.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,380,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,662,000 after purchasing an additional 642,772 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter worth $246,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 19.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 420.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

