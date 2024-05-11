BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.94

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and traded as high as $10.20. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 5,767 shares trading hands.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Down 1.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
