BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.94

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and traded as high as $10.20. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 5,767 shares trading hands.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 32,171 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.