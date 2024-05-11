Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.74, but opened at $12.50. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 3,627,250 shares changing hands.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BE. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $88,375.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,509.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $88,375.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,509.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,989 shares of company stock valued at $725,292 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 57,090 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 168.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after buying an additional 2,213,167 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,221,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,873,000 after buying an additional 1,635,738 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 41.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.