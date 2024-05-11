Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.74, but opened at $12.50. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 3,627,250 shares changing hands.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BE. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 57,090 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 168.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after buying an additional 2,213,167 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,221,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,873,000 after buying an additional 1,635,738 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 41.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.
Bloom Energy Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.60.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bloom Energy
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Trading Halts Explained
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.