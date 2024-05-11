Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.13. 757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.
Blue Horizon BNE ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.32.
Blue Horizon BNE ETF Company Profile
The Blue Horizon BNE ETF (BNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Blue Horizon New Energy Economy 100 index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global stocks that are perceived to benefit from a New Energy Economy. BNE was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Blue Horizon.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Horizon BNE ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Horizon BNE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Horizon BNE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.