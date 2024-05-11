B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 583.29 ($7.33).
BME has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.77) to GBX 525 ($6.60) in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.29) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.
B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 2.5 %
About B&M European Value Retail
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
