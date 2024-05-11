BMO Capital Markets Cuts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $55.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NYSE DT opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $346,962.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,649.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $346,962.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,649.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,278,591 shares of company stock worth $750,893,396. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,515,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 11,824.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,246 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 670.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,815,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,868,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,205,000 after buying an additional 956,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

