BMO Capital Markets Increases Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$8.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FVI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

TSE:FVI opened at C$7.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.91. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$3.56 and a 12 month high of C$7.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$361.23 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1371267 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$26,617.11. In other news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total value of C$313,375.65. Also, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$26,617.11. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Stories

