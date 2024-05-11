Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,035,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,575,000 after acquiring an additional 179,547 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,780,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,403,000 after purchasing an additional 243,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,986,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,143,000 after purchasing an additional 429,587 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,957,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,977,000 after buying an additional 906,069 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 43.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,369,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,439,000 after buying an additional 417,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.15.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.31%.
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
