BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for BrainsWay in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for BrainsWay’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on BrainsWay from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BrainsWay stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70. BrainsWay has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $7.61.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 1,686.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

