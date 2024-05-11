Brokerages Set ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) PT at $10.50

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADTN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADTRAN Trading Up 1.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 86.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 101,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 47,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $11.02.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $225.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.45 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. Analysts predict that ADTRAN will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.