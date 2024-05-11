Brokerages Set Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Price Target at GBX 156.25

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 159 ($2.00).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 165 ($2.07) to GBX 170 ($2.14) in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Amber Rudd bought 1,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £2,172.97 ($2,729.86). In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,711 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £2,172.97 ($2,729.86). Also, insider Philippe Boisseau acquired 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £1,870.68 ($2,350.10). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,202 shares of company stock valued at $667,723. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centrica stock opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.73) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 138.97. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112.25 ($1.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.70 ($2.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.28, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.33. Centrica’s payout ratio is presently 579.71%.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

