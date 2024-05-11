Brokers Issue Forecasts for Henry Schein, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Henry Schein in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.12 EPS.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.
Henry Schein Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.39.
Insider Transactions at Henry Schein
In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
