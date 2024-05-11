Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HY)

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s current full-year earnings is $7.06 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 40.35%.

HY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Thursday.

NYSE HY opened at $77.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $79.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

In related news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,331,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,220,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,262,000 after purchasing an additional 222,340 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 92,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 92,150 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 210,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 90,355 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 287,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after purchasing an additional 65,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

