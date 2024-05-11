Brokers Offer Predictions for American Public Education, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of American Public Education in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $21.04.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.54 million. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 7.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Public Education during the third quarter worth $54,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 13,583.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

