Brokers Offer Predictions for Hims & Hers Health, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hims & Hers Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HIMS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Imperial Capital raised Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

HIMS opened at $12.29 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $17.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $229,075.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,080.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 31,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $314,570.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,911.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $229,075.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,080.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 723,602 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,432. 31.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,379,000 after purchasing an additional 136,907 shares in the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $86,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after buying an additional 193,507 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 38.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 287,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

