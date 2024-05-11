Brokers Offer Predictions for The GEO Group, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GEO)

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of The GEO Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $605.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,575,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,021,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1,116.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,385 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,012,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,230,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $11,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The GEO Group news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

